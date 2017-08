ವೀರಶೈವ-ಲಿಂಗಾಯತರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಇತ್ಯರ್ಥಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಯತ್: ಖಂಡ್ರೆ

Bangalore

Ramesh B

#Karnataka Municipal Administration #MinisterEshwarKhandre says he will try to resolve differences between #Lingayats and #Veerashaivas pic.twitter.com/dzAI2S3waD

English summary

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister Eshwar Khandre says he will try to resolve differences of separate religion between Lingayats and Veerashaivas.