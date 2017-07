ರಹಸ್ಯ ಮದುವೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಟಿ ರಮ್ಯಾ ಬಾಯ್ಬಿಟ್ಟ ಸತ್ಯ

Bangalore

Chethan

English summary

Actress Ramya Barna disclosed everything to a TV Channel regarding her marriage on Friday (July 14, 2017) evening. While speaking to media on phone, she confirmed that she married Fahad, (a relative of JDS MLA Zameer Ahmed) on May 29, 2017. And at the same time she requested the media, not to make sensitive her marriage issue.