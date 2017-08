ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಆಶ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಬೀಗ

Bangalore

Gururaj

English summary

A small ashram set up for the followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who have migrated to Bengaluru has been locked. The ashram named Dhan Dhan Satguru was set up at Rukmini Nagar at Peenya a few years back. The baba has no local followers. In fact the ashram was built for Ram Rahim's followers who had migrated to Bengaluru.