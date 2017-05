ಗಮನಿಸಿ ಈ ಮಾರ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇ 29ರಿಂದ 31ರವರೆಗೆ ಮೆಟ್ರೊ ರೈಲು ಸಂಚಾರ ಇಲ್ಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Rajajinagar-Sampigirus route Bengaluru 'Namma Metro' rail services stopped from 29th to 31st for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has starts the inspection of the remaining 12-kilometre stretch from Sampige Road to Yelachanahalli Road on the green line of the Phase 1 of the Bengaluru metro rail service.