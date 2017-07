ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆ: ಬೆಳ್ಳಂದೂರು ಕೆರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೊರೆ!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

The pollution that still emerges from #BellandurLake even after all these years. #Bangalore @BangaloreMirror @BangaloreTimes1 pic.twitter.com/qdGgj1vWSo

With rains lashing Bengaluru, City's Bellandur Lake spills toxic foam again on July 19th. The peole of the region are blaming governmengt for this situation. After National Green Tribunal's strict indication to clean Bellandur lake, the Karnataka government has started cleaning process with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) and Lake Development Autority(LDA). But the toxic foam is still there in the lake.