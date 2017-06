Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Our @blrcitytraffic wisely allowed an ambulance with patient seconds before @RashtrapatiBhvn convoy arrived. Kudos! @BangaloreMirror video pic.twitter.com/cud60A5276

Story first published: Sunday, June 18, 2017, 17:27 [IST]

English summary

PSI SH Nijlingappa, Ulsoor traffic police, is rewarded for deftly allowing the ambulance before the 1st citizen of India when he was in Bengaluru to inaugurate Namma Metro green line.