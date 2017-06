ಜೂ.16 ರಂದು ಅರ್ಧ ದಿನ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಬಂದ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 16, 2017, 10:42 [IST]

English summary

Private hospitals in Karnataka will be closed for half day (morning to afternoon) on July 16th. To oppose Karnataka government's bill, titled 'The Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill-2017,' private hospital organisation has called a bandh for half day. The bill is implementing to control private hospital lobby in the state. More than 15,000 doctors from 2000 private hospitals will be participating in the rally which will be took place in freedom park Bengaluru.