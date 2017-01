ಭಾರತದ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ, ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ವಿಶ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ಹಂಚಿ: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 8:24 [IST]

English summary

President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Bengaluru jan 9, where he will deliver the valedictory address at the 14th edition of the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ Convention and confer the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards.