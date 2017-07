ಸಿಂಗಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊರಟ ಮೊದಲ ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕ ತಂಡ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 10:34 [IST]

English summary

Only three women are part of the 40-member contingent touring Singapore in the first batch of a State-sponsored study tour, which consists of 38 pourakarmikas and two officers. The five-day tour, starting July 4, is meant to expose the workers to technology used to maintain cleanliness in Singapore.