ಬೆಳ್ಳಂದೂರಿನ ಪಬ್ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ, ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾ ಡಿ.ಜೆಗಳು ಸೇರಿ 15 ಮಂದಿ ಬಂಧನ

Bangalore

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The police on Friday late night, raided a pub and arrested 15 foreign nationals for partying without permission.The Charkol Pub in Bellandur Central Mall was raided at around 3 AM for holding party without permission. During the raid, over 200 people present at the pub were questioned by the police and 15 party organisers were arrested.