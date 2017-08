ಇವು 'ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ'ದ ಸುಂದರ, ವಿರೂಪ, ಕುರೂಪ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು!

Bangalore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Namma metro is becoming a favourite public transport for people of Bengaluru. Here are some photos of Namma Metro and silicon city, which show various faces of Bengaluru. The exhibition of these photography will be organised in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, bengaluru, from Aug 21st to 25th. All photos are clicked by Photo journalist K.Venkatesh.