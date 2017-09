ಗಣಪತಿ ಹಾಸಣಗಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಇನ್ಫೋಸಿಸ್-ಬಾಲೇಖಾನ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದಾನ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Pandit Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi a wellknown singer bagged Infosys- Sitar Nawaz Ustad Balekhan Memorial Foundation Trust award for this year(2017). The foundation distributed award on Sep 10th. Kannada writer and poet Nadoja, Padmashri awardee K S Nisar Ahmed distributed award to Ganapati Bhat.