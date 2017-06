ಐದನೇ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನದಲ್ಲಿ ಯುಪಿಎಸ್ಸಿ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಕಂಡ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 20:57 [IST]

English summary

The Bengaluru traffic police department is a proud force. One of their own is all set to make a mark in the Indian Revenue Services. Sub-inspector in Bengaluru, Santosh Bheemaiah who cleared UPSC examinations on his 5th attempt has one message to all, never give up on your dreams.