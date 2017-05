ಭಾರೀ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಮಾಡಿದ ಟ್ವೀಟ್!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

@BlrCityPolice @bonafiedBonker @CPBlr @AddlCPTraffic @AddlCPEast @AddlCPWest @DCPTrEastBCP @DCPTrWestBCP @blrcitytraffic @HMLokesh @_AtulKumar_ @SonetRk @ShauryaVineet Some people Bluetooth while driving. Is it allowed? I have seen many people driving Bluetooth without getting caught

Ofcourse, you can use your phone while driving. Use it to play music, if you want to. Nothing more. Stop texting while driving, wheel you? pic.twitter.com/wieWyj1lM6

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 16:57 [IST]

Of course you can use mobile while driving car. Use it to play music, if you want to. Nothing more. Stop texting while driving. This is the tweet by Bengaluru City Police. This doesn't mean that drivers can use handsfree or bluetooth.