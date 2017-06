ಕೇರಳದ ಜಾಗಕ್ಕೆ ಗಾಜಾಪಟ್ಟಿ ಹೆಸರೇಕೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 7:14 [IST]

IB officials have for years have been saying that there are major radicalisation drives in Kerala. A street in Kerala has been named Gaza and this has caught the eye of the Intelligence Bureau. The street in the Thuruthi ward of the Kasargod municipality was named Gaza in an apparent reference to the disputed strip of land between Israel and Palestine.