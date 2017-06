ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ ರವಿ ಬೆಳಗೆರೆ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಹಿಂಪಡೆದಿಲ್ಲ: ಸ್ಪೀಕರ್ ಕೋಳಿವಾಡ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 17:36 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka Legislation speaker K.B. Koliwada clarifies that he has not withdrawn the order to arrest journalist Ravi Belagere, which was issued on June 22, 2017. While talking to One India Kannada, he urged that he alone cannot revoke the order as it was imposed on contempt of legislature.