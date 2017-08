ಜಯನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ನವರತನ್ ಜ್ಯುವೆಲ್ಲರ್ಸ್ ಉದ್ಘಾಟಿಸಿದ ಯಶ್ ದಂಪತಿ

Bangalore

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Navranjan Jewellers launches its exclusive diamond boutique at Jayanagar, Bengaluru on Sunday. This exclusive boutique had been inaugurated by “Rocking Superstar, Mr. Yash & the Sandalwood Queen, Ms. Radhika Pandit along with Shri. D Kupendra Reddy, M.P. Rajya Sabha Govt of India being the Chief Guest.