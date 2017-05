ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಮಗ ಗೌಡರಿಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯದ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

ಅನುಭವ, ಜಾಣತನ, ಕುಚೋದ್ಯ, ತೀಕ್ಷ್ಣಮತಿತ್ವ, ತಾಳ್ಮೆ ಎಲ್ಲವುಗಳ ಸಮ್ಮಿಶ್ರಣವಾದ ಗೌಡರಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಯ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದುಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸಹ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Birthday Greetings to former PM & Shri HD Deve Gowda ji. May god bless you with healthy and happy life ahead!

Warm birthday wishes to Shri HD Deve Gowda ji. Will forever cherish his esteemed leadership. May God bless him with a healthy & happy life

Wishing Statesman & "Son of the Soil" Former PM H.D.Devegowda on His Birthday. May the Almighty bless Him with Good Health & Long Life. pic.twitter.com/vXDwwTHgDc

Warm birthday greetings to former PM & veteran leader Shri HD Deve Gowda ji. May God bless him with health & happiness.

Greetings to former PM & leader of farmers, Shri HD Deve Gowda ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health & a long life.

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 12:14 [IST]

Former Prime minister JDS leader H.D.Deve gowda is celebrating his 84th birthday today. PM Modi also wishes for his birthday. Here are twitter reactions on his birthday.