ಕೆಲವೇ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆ: ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The most awaited Bengaluru, Namma metro will be inaugurated by president of India, Pranab Mukherjee in Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru, today(June 17th) at 6 pm. Chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu will be presented in the programme. The few pictures of India's largest metro station Kempegowda interchange (majestic) station is here for you.