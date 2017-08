ಎಡಿಎ ರಂಗಮಂದಿರದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಡಿಸ್ಸಿ ನೃತ್ಯವೈಭವ 'ನಮನ್

Bangalore

Prasad

English summary

Nrityantara Academy of Performing Arts is presenting 'Naman' - festival of Odissi dance at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road, Bengaluru on 27th August, Sunday. Well known dancers like Sharmila Biswas, Aruna Mohanti, Surup Sen will be presenting Odissi dance. All are welcome.