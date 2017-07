ನಾಗ ಪಂಚಮಿ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ಹೊಸಕೆರಹಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಗಾರಾಧನೆ

Bangalore

Mahesh

English summary

Bengaluru: Nagara Panchami a festival of the worship of snakes will celebrate on July 27, 2017. Numbers of religious programmes will held at Bengaluru. Acharya Raghavendra Hegde conducting Ashelsha Bali and Nagaradhane at Hosakerehalli Dattatreya Temple. For more information please contact 9986201603.