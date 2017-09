Bangalore

Gururaj

English summary

N.R.Santosh moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking quash of FIR registered against him in K.S.Eshwarappa personal assistant Vinay kidnap attempt case. Mahalakshmi layout police registered FIR against N.R.Santosh who main accused in the case. Santosh personal assistant of B.S.Yeddyurapa