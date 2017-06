ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಕಲಾರಸಿಕರಿಗಾಗಿ ಜೂ.9 ರಂದು 'ಮಿಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಲೋಟಸ್'

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 16:49 [IST]

English summary

Bengaluru's Fidelitus gallery is holding an exhibition of paintings 'Mystic Lotus' from 9th to 11th June, from 10 am to 7:30 pm at Vismaya, Rangoli-Metro art centre, M.G.Road, Bengaluru.