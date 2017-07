ಜು.16 ರ 'ಮುನ್ನೋಟ'ದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಲೂರು ವೆಂಕಟರಾಯರ ಸಂಸ್ಮರಣೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 11:03 [IST]

English summary

A Kannada organisation 'Munnota' is organising a programme to remember Aluru Venkata Rao's contribution in Karnataka Ekikarana movement on his 138th birth (July 12th) anniversary. The programme will be held on July 16th in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, at 11:30 am.