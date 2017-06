ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ ಸಹಾಯವಾಣಿಯ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಗಳು ಪ್ರಕಟ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Dear Consumer's If helpline no 1912 is busy,please contact following no's, pic.twitter.com/oqgqbZu5zW

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 9:31 [IST]

Namma BESCOM provides additional helpline numbers to usual number 1912 in Twitter, Bengaluru North, South, East and West zones gets 3 numbers more.