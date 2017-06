ಗ್ರಹವೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ 16 ವರ್ಷದ ಬಾಲಕಿಯ ಹೆಸರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 8, 2017

The Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has the right to name minor planets, decided to name a planet after Sahithi Pingali, a Grade 12 student from Bengaluru's Inventure Academy. Sahithi made her research on 'An Innovative Crowd sourcing Approach to Monitoring Freshwater Bodies' which was based on city lakes.