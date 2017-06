ಕ್ರೂರತ್ವದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಾತ್ವಿಕ ಅಭಿಯಾನ: #BeefFest vs #MilkFest

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Most heinous act of BeefFest will be answered by the heavenly act of #MilkFest . Join us for one of its kind event @MarioPuzo901 @astitvam pic.twitter.com/G5GS8cVW9b

#MilkFest is beginning of another Green & White Revolution that will place Cow at the heart of rural economy & bring in prosperity to Nation

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 12:00 [IST]

English summary

Milk fest is a counter for beef fest which has intiated by Ramachandrapur math to protect desi cows. This is a peaceful revolution of the math, which will help us to understanding importance of desi cows. The Milk fest will be organised by Shri Math at Shri Bharati Vidyalaya, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, on 11th June, Sunday, 3pm.