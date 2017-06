ವಿಷವೆಂಬ ಕ್ರೌರ್ಯಕೆ ಹಾಲೆಂಬ ಅಮೃತದ ಉತ್ತರ: #MilkFest

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

India was called d land of Milk and not d land of Beef. Its apt to celebrate #MilkFest than #BeefFest A great initiative by @SriSamsthana

I am not telling U it's going to be easy! I am telling U it's going to be worth it! Milk of DesiCow fr Own betterment #MilkFest on 11/6 1 pic.twitter.com/1uOSOehsoP

English summary

Milk fest is a counter for beef fest which has intiated by Ramachandrapur math to protect desi cows. This is a peaceful revolution of the math, which will help us to understanding importance of desi cows. The fest will be organised by Shri Math at Shri Bharati Vidyalaya, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, on 11th June, Sunday, 3pm.