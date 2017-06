ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ಸಾಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಬೋಗಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, June 4, 2017, 15:22 [IST]

A Metro coach that was being transported from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Bengaluru to Delhi caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday morning near Konappana Agrahara at Electronics City. However, no reason has been ascertained for the accident.