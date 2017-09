ಸೆ.9-10 ರ ಮಾತುಕತೆ@ಮುನ್ನೋಟದಲ್ಲಿ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ, ಶಿಶುನಾಳ ಷರೀಫ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

'Munnota' team is organising two programmes on 9th and 10th of September. One is a speech on well known Kannada writer and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu's son Poornachandra tejaswi, that is on 9th Sep. and a speech on famous kannada poet Shishinala Sharif on 10th Sep. The programme will be taking place South Avenue complex in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru