ಬಂದ್ ವೈಫಲ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದ ಮೇಲೆ ಗೂಬೆ ಕೂರಿಸಿದ ವಾಟಾಳ್

Monday, June 12, 2017

Main reason for the failure of Karnataka bandh is Media. They don't support us, Vatala Nagaraj, Kannada vatal party leader told today. He was addressing a pressmeet near Town Hall, Bengaluru, this morning (June 12th). The bandh has called by pro Kannada organistations to oppose government's failure in solving number of issues including Mahadayi river dispute and drinking water crisis in several parts of the state.