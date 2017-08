ಅಖಂಡ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸಮೂರ್ತಿ 'ಕೈ' ತಪ್ಪಲಿದೆ ಪುಲಿಕೇಶಿ ನಗರ ಟಿಕೆಟ್?

Bangalore

Gururaj

English summary

JDS rebel MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy will join Congress soon. But, he will get ticket in Pulakeshinagar. Prasanna Kumar who had lost in the 2013 polls lobbying for ticket. According to party source KPCC president G. Parameshwara has plans to contest from Pulakeshinagar, Bengaluru.