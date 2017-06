ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಕಿವಿಯೊಳಗೆ ಹೊಕ್ಕಿದ್ದ ಜೇಡ ಹೊರತೆಗೆದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ವೈದ್ಯರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 13:54 [IST]

Lakshmi had fallen asleep in the verandah of her house and woke up with a "nagging headache, slight discomfort in her right ear and an inexplicable tingling sensation". She even tried to dig into her ear canal but could find nothing. Soon the pain turned severe and she was rushed to the hospital. There doctor found spider in her ear.