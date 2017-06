ಎಂಜಿ ರಸ್ತೆ, ಬ್ರಿಗೇಡ್ ರಸ್ತೆ ಹೈವೇಯಂತೆ, ಎಣ್ಣೆ ಸೇಲ್ ಬಂದ್!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 16:52 [IST]

English summary

Whose road is it anyway? Thanks to the confusion about whether M G Road, Brigade Road, St Mark's Road and Residency Road in Bengaluru are deemed National Highways or not, the Central business district may run dry starting July 1. While the government calls these roads National Highway, the NHAI has said that they do not come under their purview.