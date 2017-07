ಅವಳ ಪತಿ ಅವಳು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲೊಂದು ಸಲಿಂಗ ವಿವಾಹ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

In perhaps the first lesbian 'wedding' in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old woman tied the knot with a 21-year-old at a temple in Koramangala. The parents of the younger woman have filed a complaint with the police, who are now "counselling" the couple and hope to "make them realize" the negative fallout of their decision.