ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಕುಸಿದಿದೆ: ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 12:08 [IST]

English summary

Law and order have declined in the state, state government should be able to protect each one in the state, Sho bha Karndlaje, BJP state general secretary told. She was responding for the death of an RSS activist in Mangaluru on July 7th