ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ತಾಯಂದಿರು ಮತ್ತು ಗರ್ಭಧಾರಣೆ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳು!

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 11:27 [IST]

English summary

In Bengaluru and other major cities mothers and their babies are facing lot of problems due to late marriage and late pregnancy. Dr Shubha Rama Rao of St Martha's hospital has analysed why such complications are happening and what should be done to prevent untimely death of child.