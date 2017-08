ಲಾಲ್ ಬಾಗಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ಕುಸುಮ ಕವಿಶೈಲ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Flower show for Independence day(August 15) in Bengaluru's lalbagh is reday to attract people. Kannada writer, recipient of Jnanpith award Kuvempus, ( K V Puttappa) village home Kavishyla is replicated in Lalbagh. The house will be the main attraction in Bengaluru Lalbagh Flower Show 2017. The show has started from August 4th and will be continued to 15