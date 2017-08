ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಲಾಲ್ ಬಾಗಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕುವೆಂಪು 'ಕವಿಶೈಲ'!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

One of the famous tourism places of Karnataka, 'Kavishaila' in Shivamogga district's Kuppalli, which is the residence of world famous Kannada poet and writer, Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu will be attracted you in Bengaluru's Lalbagh soon! Yes, replica of Kavishaila will be there in Independence day flower show, which will be taking place from August 4th to 15.