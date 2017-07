ಶಾಲಿನಿ ರಜನೀಶ್ ಫೇಸ್ ಬುಕ್ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ವಿವಾದ, ಏನು? ಎತ್ತ?

ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಚಿವರಿಗೆ ದೂರು

This would be very detrimental to the health care system in particular and in general encourage such people who cheat the gullible public. Yesterday she was advocating jaggery and onion as treatment for dengue which has been shred by thousands of people and is going viral on whatsapp.

-Narendra Nayak

Convenor, Consumer's Education Trust of Mangalore

President, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations