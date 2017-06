ರಂಗಶಂಕರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಂಪು ಕಣಗಿಲೆ ನಾಟಕ ನೋಡಿ ಆನಂದಿಸಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 21:40 [IST]

English summary

Raktakarabi most notable works of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is translated to Kannada by notable writer K V Subbanna as Kempu kanagile The Symbolic play Kempu Kanagile revolves around a Mythical city of unparalleled wealth “Yakshapuri” and the misery suffered by the residents of Yakshapuri till the coming of Nandini.