ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ : ಭಾರೀ ಕುಸಿತ ಕಂಡ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ

English summary

Bengaluru Rural district, which stood in the 1st place in last year SSLC Examination result, has slipped to 10th place in 2017. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have secured the 1st and 2nd position just like Karnataka 2nd PUC. Mysuru and Chikkamagalur have done badly.