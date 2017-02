ಡಾಕ್ಟರ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಬಿಗ್ ರಿಲೀಫ್ ನೀಡಿದ ಹೈ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ತಡೆಯಾಜ್ಞೆ

ನೋಂದಾವಣಿ ನವೀಕರಣ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಕೆಎಂಸಿ ಆದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ನ್ಯಾ. ಎ.ಎಸ್. ಬೋಪಣ್ಣರಿಂದ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ತಡೆಯಾಜ್ಞೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday restrained the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) from cancelling registration certificates of several doctors who have either not paid renewal fee or not submitted application for renewal of their registration as per the new laws.