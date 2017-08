ಶಾ ಏಟಿಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರು ಶುಕ್ರವಾರದಿಂದ ಬೀದಿಗೆ

Bangalore

Ramesh B

English summary

The Karnataka BJP launch a week-long state wide protest from August 18th, against minister DK Shivakumar, Ramesh Jharkiholi and state Congress government, in particular onthe issue of corruption as there have been IT raids on all the three leaders. Said BS Yeddyurappa on August 14th, in Bengaluru.