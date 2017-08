ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ರಸ್ತೆಯೆಂದು ಮುಂಬೈ ರಸ್ತೆ ತೋರಿಸಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಈಗ ವಿವಾದದಲ್ಲಿ!

Bangalore

Chethan

Dare @BJP4Karnataka @BJPKarITCell to prove this is in Bengaluru. If not, They should apologize for misleading public. pic.twitter.com/ROVuqiXMbN

English summary

In an effort to reflect the status of Bengaluru roads, the state BJP's IT Cell had posted false picture of damaged picture on Twitter. But, twitterati lashed out against it, saying that picture was of a road in Mumbai. Now, the state congress has urged BJP to beg opportunity.