ಚನ್ನಪಟ್ಟಣದಿಂದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಅನಿತಾ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 10:56 [IST]

English summary

In one its strategy to win good number of seats in next assembly election of Karnataka, JDS decides to place Anitha Kumaraswamy as its nominee in Channapatna Assembly constituency. In 2014 assembly elections, Anitha Kumaraswamy was defeated to Congress's C.P. Yogishwar, by a margin of 6,000 votes.