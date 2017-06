ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋದಲ್ಲಿ ಬದಲಾದ ಭಾಷಾ ನೀತಿ, ಕರವೇ ಸ್ವಾಗತ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thanks to @karave_KRV @narayanagowdru @KannadaGrahaka for protesting against #HindiImposition in #NammaMetro . Good to see Kan n Eng only. pic.twitter.com/q0OqAUaxPy

English summary

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Kannadigas welcome BMRCL Namma Metro's change in language policy. Earlier BMRCL sign boards used to have multiple language display, now, Namma Metro following two language policy like Delhi Metro.