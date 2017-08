ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಆಯ್ತು, ಈಗ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕುಗಳ ಫಲಕಗಳಿಂದ ಹಿಂದಿ ತೆರವಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Bangalore

Chethan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike protest in front of SBI Bank branch demanding removal of Hindi signage and compulsory use of Kannada pic.twitter.com/oXMUzFNm3d

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KARAVE) has protested against the use of hindi in Banks' boards across the state. It urges to remove all hindi signage and should be made Kannada is compulsory in all banks's boards.