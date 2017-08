ರಾಘವೇಶ್ವರ ಭಾರತಿ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಯಿಂದ ಕನ್ಯಾ ಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ ದೀಕ್ಷೆ

Bangalore

ಶಿಶಿರ ಅಂಗಡಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Upon the request of devotees Kanyasamskara which is a part of Bodhayanaa GruhyaSutra which was an integral part of the rituals in the old days, was revived by HH Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji of Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt at Bengaluru, on Sunday, August 20th.