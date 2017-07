ಗುರುನಾನಕ್ ಭವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಟಕ 'ಶುದ್ಧವಂಶ'

Bangalore

Prasad

English summary

Kannada play Shudhavamsha will be presented by Rangadharma troup at Gurunanak Bhavan in Vasant Nagar in Bengaluru on 21st July at 7 pm. This Kannada play based on Marathi play Shudh Bija Poti is directed by Pradeep Tipatur.